All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 4514 N. Main.
4514 N. Main
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4514 N. Main
4514 North Main Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
4514 North Main Street, Houston, TX 77009
Greater Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4531430)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4514 N. Main have any available units?
4514 N. Main doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 4514 N. Main currently offering any rent specials?
4514 N. Main is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4514 N. Main pet-friendly?
No, 4514 N. Main is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 4514 N. Main offer parking?
No, 4514 N. Main does not offer parking.
Does 4514 N. Main have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4514 N. Main does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4514 N. Main have a pool?
No, 4514 N. Main does not have a pool.
Does 4514 N. Main have accessible units?
No, 4514 N. Main does not have accessible units.
Does 4514 N. Main have units with dishwashers?
No, 4514 N. Main does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4514 N. Main have units with air conditioning?
No, 4514 N. Main does not have units with air conditioning.
