All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 4514 N. Main.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4514 N. Main
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4514 N. Main

4514 North Main Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Greater Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4514 North Main Street, Houston, TX 77009
Greater Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4531430)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4514 N. Main have any available units?
4514 N. Main doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 4514 N. Main currently offering any rent specials?
4514 N. Main is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4514 N. Main pet-friendly?
No, 4514 N. Main is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4514 N. Main offer parking?
No, 4514 N. Main does not offer parking.
Does 4514 N. Main have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4514 N. Main does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4514 N. Main have a pool?
No, 4514 N. Main does not have a pool.
Does 4514 N. Main have accessible units?
No, 4514 N. Main does not have accessible units.
Does 4514 N. Main have units with dishwashers?
No, 4514 N. Main does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4514 N. Main have units with air conditioning?
No, 4514 N. Main does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Travis Street
2700 Travis St
Houston, TX 77006
Old Farm Apartments
2500 Old Farm Rd
Houston, TX 77063
Willow Bend
13949 Bammel North Houston Rd
Houston, TX 77066
City Station
905 Cypress Station
Houston, TX 77090
Villa Nueva
5300 West Gulf Bank Road
Houston, TX 77088
The Fountains at Memorial City
9870 Gaylord Dr
Houston, TX 77024
The Cove Apartments
2000 Bay Area Blvd
Houston, TX 77058
The Meritage
4550 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77096

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston