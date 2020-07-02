All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 4513 Woolworth St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4513 Woolworth St.
Last updated January 19 2020 at 11:01 AM

4513 Woolworth St.

4513 Woolworth Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4513 Woolworth Street, Houston, TX 77026
Kashmere Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Woolworth - Property Id: 166441

Cute, recently remodeled, close to downtown.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/166441
Property Id 166441

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5476706)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4513 Woolworth St. have any available units?
4513 Woolworth St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4513 Woolworth St. have?
Some of 4513 Woolworth St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4513 Woolworth St. currently offering any rent specials?
4513 Woolworth St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4513 Woolworth St. pet-friendly?
No, 4513 Woolworth St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4513 Woolworth St. offer parking?
No, 4513 Woolworth St. does not offer parking.
Does 4513 Woolworth St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4513 Woolworth St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4513 Woolworth St. have a pool?
No, 4513 Woolworth St. does not have a pool.
Does 4513 Woolworth St. have accessible units?
No, 4513 Woolworth St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4513 Woolworth St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4513 Woolworth St. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

7 Riverway
7 Riverway
Houston, TX 77056
San Remo
1502 Partnership Way
Houston, TX 77449
Crystal Falls
10950 Westbrae Pky
Houston, TX 77031
Metro Midtown
2350 Bagby St
Houston, TX 77006
Monarch Medical Center
8380 El Mundo St
Houston, TX 77054
Riverbrook Apartments
9425 Scott St
Houston, TX 77051
Winkler
8445 Winkler Drive
Houston, TX 77017
Oaks of Ashford Point
4040 Synott Rd
Houston, TX 77082

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston