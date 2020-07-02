Rent Calculator
All apartments in Houston
4513 Woolworth St.
4513 Woolworth Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Houston
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Location
4513 Woolworth Street, Houston, TX 77026
Kashmere Gardens
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Woolworth - Property Id: 166441
Cute, recently remodeled, close to downtown.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/166441
Property Id 166441
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5476706)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4513 Woolworth St. have any available units?
4513 Woolworth St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4513 Woolworth St. have?
Some of 4513 Woolworth St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4513 Woolworth St. currently offering any rent specials?
4513 Woolworth St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4513 Woolworth St. pet-friendly?
No, 4513 Woolworth St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 4513 Woolworth St. offer parking?
No, 4513 Woolworth St. does not offer parking.
Does 4513 Woolworth St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4513 Woolworth St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4513 Woolworth St. have a pool?
No, 4513 Woolworth St. does not have a pool.
Does 4513 Woolworth St. have accessible units?
No, 4513 Woolworth St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4513 Woolworth St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4513 Woolworth St. has units with dishwashers.
