Last updated April 21 2020 at 5:15 AM

4510 Mount Vernon Street

4510 Mount Vernon St · No Longer Available
Location

4510 Mount Vernon St, Houston, TX 77006
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Mount Vernon Street, Houston, TX 77006 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Titus King, GottaMoveNOW!, (855) 468-8266. Available from: 04/18/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Exterior Amenities: Pool, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Door to door trash pickup, Community parking garage, Bus stop Interior Amenities: W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Garden/large tubs, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Non-carpeted flooring, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators [ Published 21-Apr-20 / ID 3513059 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4510 Mount Vernon Street have any available units?
4510 Mount Vernon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4510 Mount Vernon Street have?
Some of 4510 Mount Vernon Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4510 Mount Vernon Street currently offering any rent specials?
4510 Mount Vernon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4510 Mount Vernon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4510 Mount Vernon Street is pet friendly.
Does 4510 Mount Vernon Street offer parking?
Yes, 4510 Mount Vernon Street offers parking.
Does 4510 Mount Vernon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4510 Mount Vernon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4510 Mount Vernon Street have a pool?
Yes, 4510 Mount Vernon Street has a pool.
Does 4510 Mount Vernon Street have accessible units?
No, 4510 Mount Vernon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4510 Mount Vernon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4510 Mount Vernon Street has units with dishwashers.

