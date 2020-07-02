All apartments in Houston
4502 Natural Bridge Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4502 Natural Bridge Drive

4502 Natural Bridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4502 Natural Bridge Drive, Houston, TX 77345
Kingwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 15th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,402 sf home is located in Kingwood, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with black and steel appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4502 Natural Bridge Drive have any available units?
4502 Natural Bridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4502 Natural Bridge Drive have?
Some of 4502 Natural Bridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4502 Natural Bridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4502 Natural Bridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4502 Natural Bridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4502 Natural Bridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4502 Natural Bridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4502 Natural Bridge Drive offers parking.
Does 4502 Natural Bridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4502 Natural Bridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4502 Natural Bridge Drive have a pool?
No, 4502 Natural Bridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4502 Natural Bridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 4502 Natural Bridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4502 Natural Bridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4502 Natural Bridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

