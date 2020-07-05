Rent Calculator
4433 Talina Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
4433 Talina Way
4433 Talina Way
·
No Longer Available
4433 Talina Way, Houston, TX 77041
Carverdale
in unit laundry
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Cozy two bedroom duplex with new vinyl flooring and fresh paint! Washer and dryer included.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 4433 Talina Way have any available units?
4433 Talina Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 4433 Talina Way currently offering any rent specials?
4433 Talina Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4433 Talina Way pet-friendly?
No, 4433 Talina Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 4433 Talina Way offer parking?
No, 4433 Talina Way does not offer parking.
Does 4433 Talina Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4433 Talina Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4433 Talina Way have a pool?
No, 4433 Talina Way does not have a pool.
Does 4433 Talina Way have accessible units?
No, 4433 Talina Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4433 Talina Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4433 Talina Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4433 Talina Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4433 Talina Way has units with air conditioning.
