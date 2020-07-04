4415 Oats Street

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly new construction parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

Spacious one bedroom one bath apartment with 11ft high ceilings. Brand new construction only 1.5 miles from downtowns trendy restaurants and bars. Quartz counter tops and Moen Hardware.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/houston-tx?lid=12483749



(RLNE5081840)