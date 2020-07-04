Rent Calculator
Last updated August 21 2019 at 10:59 AM
4415 Oats Street
4415 Oats Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4415 Oats Street, Houston, TX 77020
Greater Fifth Ward
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
Spacious one bedroom one bath apartment with 11ft high ceilings. Brand new construction only 1.5 miles from downtowns trendy restaurants and bars. Quartz counter tops and Moen Hardware.
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/houston-tx?lid=12483749
(RLNE5081840)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4415 Oats Street have any available units?
4415 Oats Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4415 Oats Street have?
Some of 4415 Oats Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4415 Oats Street currently offering any rent specials?
4415 Oats Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4415 Oats Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4415 Oats Street is pet friendly.
Does 4415 Oats Street offer parking?
Yes, 4415 Oats Street offers parking.
Does 4415 Oats Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4415 Oats Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4415 Oats Street have a pool?
No, 4415 Oats Street does not have a pool.
Does 4415 Oats Street have accessible units?
No, 4415 Oats Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4415 Oats Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4415 Oats Street has units with dishwashers.
