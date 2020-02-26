All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 4415 Akard Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4415 Akard Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4415 Akard Street

4415 Akard Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4415 Akard Street, Houston, TX 77047
South Acres - Crestmont Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath, 1,456 sf home is located in Houston, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 1 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4415 Akard Street have any available units?
4415 Akard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4415 Akard Street have?
Some of 4415 Akard Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4415 Akard Street currently offering any rent specials?
4415 Akard Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4415 Akard Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4415 Akard Street is pet friendly.
Does 4415 Akard Street offer parking?
Yes, 4415 Akard Street offers parking.
Does 4415 Akard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4415 Akard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4415 Akard Street have a pool?
No, 4415 Akard Street does not have a pool.
Does 4415 Akard Street have accessible units?
No, 4415 Akard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4415 Akard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4415 Akard Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meyer Forest
9701 Meyer Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77096
City View Lofts
15 N Chenevert St
Houston, TX 77002
Tuscany Lane Apartments
2001 South Voss Road
Houston, TX 77057
The Abbey at Enclave
1910 Westmead Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Gramercy Park
3225 Woodland Park Dr
Houston, TX 77082
Braeswood Place
3838 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77025
Montelago
11881 Gulf Pointe Dr
Houston, TX 77089
Tuscany Row Apartments
1910 Augusta Dr
Houston, TX 77057

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston