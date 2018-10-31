Rent Calculator
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 4414 Pease, Unit 3.
4414 Pease, Unit 3
4414 Pease, Unit 3
4414 Pease Street
No Longer Available
Location
4414 Pease Street, Houston, TX 77023
Greater Eastwood
Amenities
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1 Bedroom 1 bath apartment located in quiet part of Eastwood. Beautiful tile and laminate flooring throughout entire apartment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4414 Pease, Unit 3 have any available units?
4414 Pease, Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 4414 Pease, Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
4414 Pease, Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4414 Pease, Unit 3 pet-friendly?
No, 4414 Pease, Unit 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 4414 Pease, Unit 3 offer parking?
No, 4414 Pease, Unit 3 does not offer parking.
Does 4414 Pease, Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4414 Pease, Unit 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4414 Pease, Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 4414 Pease, Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 4414 Pease, Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 4414 Pease, Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4414 Pease, Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4414 Pease, Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4414 Pease, Unit 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4414 Pease, Unit 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
College Station, TX
