All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 4408 Tampico St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Houston, TX
/
4408 Tampico St
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:45 PM

4408 Tampico St
4408 Tampico St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4408 Tampico St, Houston, TX 77016
Trinity - Houston Gardens
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1/2 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT - APPLY NOW!
Nice 2 bed 1 bath unit by 59 and Crosstimbers. Fresh paint and very clean. This unit is priced to move fast.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4408 Tampico St have any available units?
4408 Tampico St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 4408 Tampico St currently offering any rent specials?
4408 Tampico St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4408 Tampico St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4408 Tampico St is pet friendly.
Does 4408 Tampico St offer parking?
No, 4408 Tampico St does not offer parking.
Does 4408 Tampico St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4408 Tampico St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4408 Tampico St have a pool?
No, 4408 Tampico St does not have a pool.
Does 4408 Tampico St have accessible units?
No, 4408 Tampico St does not have accessible units.
Does 4408 Tampico St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4408 Tampico St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4408 Tampico St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4408 Tampico St does not have units with air conditioning.
