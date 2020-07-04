All apartments in Houston
4407 Akard

4407 Akard Street · No Longer Available
Location

4407 Akard Street, Houston, TX 77047
South Acres - Crestmont Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
A cozy House for Rent! It comes with 3 suites and 1 bath for your comfort.

Requirements:
- Minimum 12-month lease
- Application fee: $35
- Background and credit check (No felonies in the past 4 years)
- No evictions
- No pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4407 Akard have any available units?
4407 Akard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 4407 Akard currently offering any rent specials?
4407 Akard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4407 Akard pet-friendly?
No, 4407 Akard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4407 Akard offer parking?
No, 4407 Akard does not offer parking.
Does 4407 Akard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4407 Akard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4407 Akard have a pool?
No, 4407 Akard does not have a pool.
Does 4407 Akard have accessible units?
No, 4407 Akard does not have accessible units.
Does 4407 Akard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4407 Akard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4407 Akard have units with air conditioning?
No, 4407 Akard does not have units with air conditioning.

