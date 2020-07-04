Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 4407 Akard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4407 Akard
Last updated July 25 2019 at 10:09 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4407 Akard
4407 Akard Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4407 Akard Street, Houston, TX 77047
South Acres - Crestmont Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
A cozy House for Rent! It comes with 3 suites and 1 bath for your comfort.
Requirements:
- Minimum 12-month lease
- Application fee: $35
- Background and credit check (No felonies in the past 4 years)
- No evictions
- No pets
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4407 Akard have any available units?
4407 Akard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 4407 Akard currently offering any rent specials?
4407 Akard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4407 Akard pet-friendly?
No, 4407 Akard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 4407 Akard offer parking?
No, 4407 Akard does not offer parking.
Does 4407 Akard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4407 Akard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4407 Akard have a pool?
No, 4407 Akard does not have a pool.
Does 4407 Akard have accessible units?
No, 4407 Akard does not have accessible units.
Does 4407 Akard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4407 Akard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4407 Akard have units with air conditioning?
No, 4407 Akard does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Asheville at Spring Branch
10800 Clay Rd
Houston, TX 77041
Meyer Forest
9701 Meyer Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77096
The Veranda at Centerfield
7700 Willow Chase Blvd
Houston, TX 77070
Northgate Oaks
14723 T C Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77068
Westmount at London Park
14545 Bammel North Houston Rd
Houston, TX 77014
The Terraces on Brompton
7315 Brompton St
Houston, TX 77025
Arrive River Oaks
2800 Kirby Dr
Houston, TX 77098
The Boulevard Apartments
2440 North Blvd
Houston, TX 77098
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston