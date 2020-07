Amenities

Light and bright home in Willow Meadows on 10,200 SF lot! Zoned to Bellaire High School. No carpet in the house! Spacious bedrooms have original hardwood floors, Living/Dining/kitchen have nice tilework. Crown moldings. Kitchen features double ovens. Comfy den with fireplace and built-ins overlooks huge yard with 2 Pecan trees. Lots of storage, large hallway closet. Don't miss this home in a very convenient location. Willow Meadows has a great park with tennis courts.