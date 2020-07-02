439 Travis St

Amenities
We have finally found it. Atlantis. What was once a mysterious legend captivating the hearts and minds of people the world over has now become a reality. It turns out Atlantis wasn not exactly an underwater paradise society of some random aqueous gods, but a luxury Houston apartment complex! I know, what a twist! Anyways, your new utopian paradise is brand new with state of the art swanky everything. Super cool. Wine chillers, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops. It’s got everything basically. So yeah, you should come fulfil your destiny and come live here.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Italian-made custom cabinetry, featuring distinctive looks for kitchens and bathrooms
Gourmet kitchens with soft-close cabinet drawers
Wide-plank engineered hardwood floor in kitchens and living areas
Stainless steel Whirlpool appliance package
Gas ranges
Quartz countertops with natural stone backsplash and LED cabinet lighting
Master suites feature 5-fixture bathrooms with dual vanities
6-foot soaking tubs
Linen closets
Spacious walk-in closets with custom wood shelving
10-foot ceilings
Private balconies
Built-in dry bars and niche features
Solar shades
Wi-Fi calling system
Full size Whirpool washers and dryers
USB charging ports
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
32-story high-rise with 8 levels of parking
Complimentary valet parking for residents and guests
One, two and three bedroom apartment homes
Private park with direct access to METRO Rail
Outdoor entertainment and cooking area featuring gas grills
Open air terrace lounge seating with outdoor fireplace
Laptop lounge with adjacent library
State-of-the-art fitness center
Vinyl listening room with record collection
Steps from Market Square Park and dog park
Historical walkable neighborhood minutes from dining and entertainment
Bike storage and bike repair room
Pet parlor with grooming station
Concierge services
Controlled access
___________________________
