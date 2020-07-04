All apartments in Houston
Houston, TX
4335 Richmeadow Drive
Last updated January 26 2020 at 9:09 AM

4335 Richmeadow Drive

4335 Richmeadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4335 Richmeadow Drive, Houston, TX 77048
South Acres - Crestmont Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
The Darrel floor plan is a terrific 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Offers downstairs master bedroom and a game room upstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4335 Richmeadow Drive have any available units?
4335 Richmeadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 4335 Richmeadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4335 Richmeadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4335 Richmeadow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4335 Richmeadow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4335 Richmeadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4335 Richmeadow Drive offers parking.
Does 4335 Richmeadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4335 Richmeadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4335 Richmeadow Drive have a pool?
No, 4335 Richmeadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4335 Richmeadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 4335 Richmeadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4335 Richmeadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4335 Richmeadow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4335 Richmeadow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4335 Richmeadow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

