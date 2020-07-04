All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4335 Richmeadow Dr

4335 Richmeadow Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4335 Richmeadow Dr, Houston, TX 77048
South Acres - Crestmont Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
game room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
game room
garage
The Darrel floor plan is a terrific 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Offers downstairs master bedroom and a game room upstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4335 Richmeadow Dr have any available units?
4335 Richmeadow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4335 Richmeadow Dr have?
Some of 4335 Richmeadow Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4335 Richmeadow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4335 Richmeadow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4335 Richmeadow Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4335 Richmeadow Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4335 Richmeadow Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4335 Richmeadow Dr offers parking.
Does 4335 Richmeadow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4335 Richmeadow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4335 Richmeadow Dr have a pool?
No, 4335 Richmeadow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4335 Richmeadow Dr have accessible units?
No, 4335 Richmeadow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4335 Richmeadow Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4335 Richmeadow Dr has units with dishwashers.

