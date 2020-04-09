All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4331 Almeda Meadows Drive

4331 Almeda Meadows Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4331 Almeda Meadows Dr, Houston, TX 77048
South Acres - Crestmont Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Blakeford floorplan is a dynamite 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of charm. Split floorplan with open living/kitchen/dining room space. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4331 Almeda Meadows Drive have any available units?
4331 Almeda Meadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 4331 Almeda Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4331 Almeda Meadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4331 Almeda Meadows Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4331 Almeda Meadows Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4331 Almeda Meadows Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4331 Almeda Meadows Drive offers parking.
Does 4331 Almeda Meadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4331 Almeda Meadows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4331 Almeda Meadows Drive have a pool?
No, 4331 Almeda Meadows Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4331 Almeda Meadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 4331 Almeda Meadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4331 Almeda Meadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4331 Almeda Meadows Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4331 Almeda Meadows Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4331 Almeda Meadows Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

