Last updated July 30 2019
4322 Fairgreen Ln
4322 Fairgreen Lane
Location
4322 Fairgreen Lane, Houston, TX 77047
South Acres - Crestmont Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great newly renovated 4 bed 2 Bath Home in South Houston. Large den/bonus room recently added. Washer/Dryer, Refrigerator and Landscaping All Included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4322 Fairgreen Ln have any available units?
4322 Fairgreen Ln doesn't have any available units at this time.
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4322 Fairgreen Ln have?
Some of 4322 Fairgreen Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 4322 Fairgreen Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4322 Fairgreen Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4322 Fairgreen Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 4322 Fairgreen Ln is pet friendly.
Does 4322 Fairgreen Ln offer parking?
No, 4322 Fairgreen Ln does not offer parking.
Does 4322 Fairgreen Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4322 Fairgreen Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4322 Fairgreen Ln have a pool?
No, 4322 Fairgreen Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4322 Fairgreen Ln have accessible units?
No, 4322 Fairgreen Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4322 Fairgreen Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 4322 Fairgreen Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
