4319 Cinnabar Drive
Last updated October 19 2019 at 11:42 AM

4319 Cinnabar Drive

4319 Cinnabar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4319 Cinnabar Drive, Houston, TX 77072
Alief

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely Brick Home in Established Neighborhood
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,536 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
-

(RLNE5230028)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4319 Cinnabar Drive have any available units?
4319 Cinnabar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4319 Cinnabar Drive have?
Some of 4319 Cinnabar Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4319 Cinnabar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4319 Cinnabar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4319 Cinnabar Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4319 Cinnabar Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4319 Cinnabar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4319 Cinnabar Drive offers parking.
Does 4319 Cinnabar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4319 Cinnabar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4319 Cinnabar Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4319 Cinnabar Drive has a pool.
Does 4319 Cinnabar Drive have accessible units?
No, 4319 Cinnabar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4319 Cinnabar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4319 Cinnabar Drive has units with dishwashers.

