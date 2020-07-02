All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 4318 Almeda Meadows Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4318 Almeda Meadows Drive
Last updated April 23 2020 at 8:10 PM

4318 Almeda Meadows Drive

4318 Almeda Meadows Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4318 Almeda Meadows Drive, Houston, TX 77048
South Acres - Crestmont Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Miguel plan is a delightful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Open plan offers view of family and dining room from kitchen, great for gatherings. All bedrooms up. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2013

Deposits: 1550.0
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4318 Almeda Meadows Drive have any available units?
4318 Almeda Meadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 4318 Almeda Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4318 Almeda Meadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4318 Almeda Meadows Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4318 Almeda Meadows Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4318 Almeda Meadows Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4318 Almeda Meadows Drive offers parking.
Does 4318 Almeda Meadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4318 Almeda Meadows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4318 Almeda Meadows Drive have a pool?
No, 4318 Almeda Meadows Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4318 Almeda Meadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 4318 Almeda Meadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4318 Almeda Meadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4318 Almeda Meadows Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4318 Almeda Meadows Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4318 Almeda Meadows Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Latitude Med Center
1850 Old Main Street
Houston, TX 77030
Post Oak Park II
1901 Post Oak Park Dr
Houston, TX 77027
Rollingwood
670 Maxey Rd
Houston, TX 77013
Queenston Manor
6700 Queenston Blvd
Houston, TX 77084
Astor Tanglewood
502 S Post Oak Rd
Houston, TX 77056
3737 Hillcroft
3737 Hillcroft Ave
Houston, TX 77057
Tuscany Villas Apartments
1100 Bering Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Monaco at Main
8333 Braesmain Dr
Houston, TX 77025

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston