All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 4313 Costa Rica Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4313 Costa Rica Road
Last updated August 26 2019 at 10:23 AM

4313 Costa Rica Road

4313 Costa Rica Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4313 Costa Rica Road, Houston, TX 77092
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently remodeled home in desirable Oak Forest. Just painted and ready for move in! Home features open concept, perfect to entertain; stainless steel appliances. washer, dryer and fridge included. Schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4313 Costa Rica Road have any available units?
4313 Costa Rica Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4313 Costa Rica Road have?
Some of 4313 Costa Rica Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4313 Costa Rica Road currently offering any rent specials?
4313 Costa Rica Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4313 Costa Rica Road pet-friendly?
No, 4313 Costa Rica Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4313 Costa Rica Road offer parking?
Yes, 4313 Costa Rica Road offers parking.
Does 4313 Costa Rica Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4313 Costa Rica Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4313 Costa Rica Road have a pool?
No, 4313 Costa Rica Road does not have a pool.
Does 4313 Costa Rica Road have accessible units?
No, 4313 Costa Rica Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4313 Costa Rica Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4313 Costa Rica Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The McCarthy
9789 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77024
Camden Midtown
2303 Louisiana St
Houston, TX 77006
The Residences at Kirby Collection
3200 Kirby Dr
Houston, TX 77098
7 Seventy
770 N Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77079
Allendale Village
6005 Allendale Rd
Houston, TX 77017
502 W Alabama
502 W Alabama St
Houston, TX 77006
City Chase
2475 Gray Falls Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Hanover Rice Village
2455 Dunstan Rd
Houston, TX 77005

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston