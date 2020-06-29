4313 Costa Rica Road, Houston, TX 77092 Oak Forest - Garden Oaks
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Recently remodeled home in desirable Oak Forest. Just painted and ready for move in! Home features open concept, perfect to entertain; stainless steel appliances. washer, dryer and fridge included. Schedule your tour today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
