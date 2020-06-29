4313 Costa Rica Road

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Recently remodeled home in desirable Oak Forest. Just painted and ready for move in! Home features open concept, perfect to entertain; stainless steel appliances. washer, dryer and fridge included. Schedule your tour today!