All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 4307 Richmeadow Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4307 Richmeadow Dr
Last updated November 26 2019 at 8:31 AM

4307 Richmeadow Dr

4307 Richmeadow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4307 Richmeadow Drive, Houston, TX 77048
South Acres - Crestmont Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4307 Richmeadow Dr have any available units?
4307 Richmeadow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4307 Richmeadow Dr have?
Some of 4307 Richmeadow Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4307 Richmeadow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4307 Richmeadow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4307 Richmeadow Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4307 Richmeadow Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4307 Richmeadow Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4307 Richmeadow Dr offers parking.
Does 4307 Richmeadow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4307 Richmeadow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4307 Richmeadow Dr have a pool?
No, 4307 Richmeadow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4307 Richmeadow Dr have accessible units?
No, 4307 Richmeadow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4307 Richmeadow Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4307 Richmeadow Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Peppermill Place
8440 Easton Commons Dr
Houston, TX 77095
Villas at West Road
9500 West Rd
Houston, TX 77064
Las Varandas Del Sur
10003 Forum West Dr
Houston, TX 77036
Colquitt
710 Colquitt Street
Houston, TX 77006
Artisan West
8300 Sands Point Dr
Houston, TX 77036
74 Lyerly Place Apartments
74 Lyerly St
Houston, TX 77022
Warwick at Westchase
10936 Meadowglen Ln
Houston, TX 77042
Residences at Gramercy
2601 Gramercy St
Houston, TX 77030

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston