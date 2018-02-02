All apartments in Houston
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:17 AM

4307 Holloway Dr.

4307 Holloway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4307 Holloway Drive, Houston, TX 77047
South Acres - Crestmont Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Nice well maintained 4 bedroom 1 bathroom home in South Acres Homes. Home features new wood vinyl plank flooring throughout the house. Easy access to 288, 610, and Beltway 8.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE5357148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4307 Holloway Dr. have any available units?
4307 Holloway Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 4307 Holloway Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4307 Holloway Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4307 Holloway Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4307 Holloway Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4307 Holloway Dr. offer parking?
No, 4307 Holloway Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 4307 Holloway Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4307 Holloway Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4307 Holloway Dr. have a pool?
No, 4307 Holloway Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4307 Holloway Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4307 Holloway Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4307 Holloway Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4307 Holloway Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4307 Holloway Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4307 Holloway Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

How much should you be paying for rent?

