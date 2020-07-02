4305 Mckinney Street

Amenities

hardwood floors range oven refrigerator

ADORABLE HOME BUILT IN 1926 WITH ALL ITS ORIGINAL CHARM! REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS - 12 FT CEILINGS - LARGE BEDROOMS AND SUPER CUTE KITCHEN. LOTS OF SPACE AND CONVENIENTLY LOCATED JUST MINUTES AWAY FROM I-45 AND HWY 59.