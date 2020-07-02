All apartments in Houston
4305 Mckinney Street

Location

4305 Mckinney Street, Houston, TX 77023
Greater Eastwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
ADORABLE HOME BUILT IN 1926 WITH ALL ITS ORIGINAL CHARM! REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS - 12 FT CEILINGS - LARGE BEDROOMS AND SUPER CUTE KITCHEN. LOTS OF SPACE AND CONVENIENTLY LOCATED JUST MINUTES AWAY FROM I-45 AND HWY 59.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4305 Mckinney Street have any available units?
4305 Mckinney Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4305 Mckinney Street have?
Some of 4305 Mckinney Street's amenities include hardwood floors, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4305 Mckinney Street currently offering any rent specials?
4305 Mckinney Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4305 Mckinney Street pet-friendly?
No, 4305 Mckinney Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4305 Mckinney Street offer parking?
No, 4305 Mckinney Street does not offer parking.
Does 4305 Mckinney Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4305 Mckinney Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4305 Mckinney Street have a pool?
No, 4305 Mckinney Street does not have a pool.
Does 4305 Mckinney Street have accessible units?
No, 4305 Mckinney Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4305 Mckinney Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4305 Mckinney Street does not have units with dishwashers.

