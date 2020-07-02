ADORABLE HOME BUILT IN 1926 WITH ALL ITS ORIGINAL CHARM! REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS - 12 FT CEILINGS - LARGE BEDROOMS AND SUPER CUTE KITCHEN. LOTS OF SPACE AND CONVENIENTLY LOCATED JUST MINUTES AWAY FROM I-45 AND HWY 59.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 4305 Mckinney Street have?
Some of 4305 Mckinney Street's amenities include hardwood floors, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
