4304 POLK #D ST
Last updated May 30 2019 at 1:58 AM
1 of 10
4304 POLK #D ST
4304 Polk Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
4304 Polk Street, Houston, TX 77003
Greater Eastwood
Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
Cute, clean, large 3 bedroom 2 full bath Duplex. Water paid and lawn maintained by Landlord. Master bedroom is isolated. Central heat and air. Fenced yard. Owner/Broker
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4304 POLK #D ST have any available units?
4304 POLK #D ST doesn't have any available units at this time.
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 4304 POLK #D ST currently offering any rent specials?
4304 POLK #D ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4304 POLK #D ST pet-friendly?
No, 4304 POLK #D ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 4304 POLK #D ST offer parking?
No, 4304 POLK #D ST does not offer parking.
Does 4304 POLK #D ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4304 POLK #D ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4304 POLK #D ST have a pool?
No, 4304 POLK #D ST does not have a pool.
Does 4304 POLK #D ST have accessible units?
No, 4304 POLK #D ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4304 POLK #D ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 4304 POLK #D ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4304 POLK #D ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4304 POLK #D ST has units with air conditioning.
