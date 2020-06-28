All apartments in Houston
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
429 Travis St
Last updated April 10 2020 at 8:29 PM

429 Travis St

429 Travis Street · No Longer Available
Location

429 Travis Street, Houston, TX 77002
Downtown Houston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
concierge
dog grooming area
dog park
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
valet service
We have finally found it. Atlantis. What was once a mysterious legend captivating the hearts and minds of people the world over has now become a reality. It turns out Atlantis wasn not exactly an underwater paradise society of some random aqueous gods, but a luxury Houston apartment complex! I know, what a twist! Anyways, your new utopian paradise is brand new with state of the art swanky everything. Super cool. Wine chillers, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops. It's got everything basically. So yeah, you should come fulfil your destiny and come live here.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Italian-made custom cabinetry, featuring distinctive looks for kitchens and bathrooms

Gourmet kitchens with soft-close cabinet drawers

Wide-plank engineered hardwood floor in kitchens and living areas

Stainless steel Whirlpool appliance package

Gas ranges

Quartz countertops with natural stone backsplash and LED cabinet lighting

Master suites feature 5-fixture bathrooms with dual vanities

6-foot soaking tubs

Linen closets

Spacious walk-in closets with custom wood shelving

10-foot ceilings

Private balconies

Built-in dry bars and niche features

Solar shades

Wi-Fi calling system

Full size Whirpool washers and dryers

USB charging ports

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

32-story high-rise with 8 levels of parking

Complimentary valet parking for residents and guests

One, two and three bedroom apartment homes

Private park with direct access to METRO Rail

Outdoor entertainment and cooking area featuring gas grills

Open air terrace lounge seating with outdoor fireplace

Laptop lounge with adjacent library

State-of-the-art fitness center

Vinyl listening room with record collection

Steps from Market Square Park and dog park

Historical walkable neighborhood minutes from dining and entertainment

Bike storage and bike repair room

Pet parlor with grooming station

Concierge services

Controlled access

___________________________

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 Travis St have any available units?
429 Travis St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 429 Travis St have?
Some of 429 Travis St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 Travis St currently offering any rent specials?
429 Travis St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 Travis St pet-friendly?
Yes, 429 Travis St is pet friendly.
Does 429 Travis St offer parking?
Yes, 429 Travis St offers parking.
Does 429 Travis St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 429 Travis St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 Travis St have a pool?
No, 429 Travis St does not have a pool.
Does 429 Travis St have accessible units?
Yes, 429 Travis St has accessible units.
Does 429 Travis St have units with dishwashers?
No, 429 Travis St does not have units with dishwashers.

