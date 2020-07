Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Ultimate Atmosphere/Aura/Ambiance, location! .......Hopdaddy, Thai Spice, Jinya Ramen Bar, Floyds Barber Shop, AG Antiques, Boomtown Coffee and more, MUCH MORE!! Come, visit, see, this will be home for a while. ONLY 31 UNITS HERE! This unit is equipped with washer/dryer, laminate wood floors, granite counters,reserved parking, microwave, stove/oven, dishwasher & Water INCLUDED! Come, visit, lease.... you'll stay a while!