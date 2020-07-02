All apartments in Houston
Last updated May 29 2020 at 1:44 AM

4231 Rockingham

4231 Rockingham Street · No Longer Available
Location

4231 Rockingham Street, Houston, TX 77051
Sunnyside

Amenities

all utils included
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3-br All Bills Paid

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4231 Rockingham have any available units?
4231 Rockingham doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 4231 Rockingham currently offering any rent specials?
4231 Rockingham is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4231 Rockingham pet-friendly?
No, 4231 Rockingham is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4231 Rockingham offer parking?
No, 4231 Rockingham does not offer parking.
Does 4231 Rockingham have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4231 Rockingham does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4231 Rockingham have a pool?
No, 4231 Rockingham does not have a pool.
Does 4231 Rockingham have accessible units?
No, 4231 Rockingham does not have accessible units.
Does 4231 Rockingham have units with dishwashers?
No, 4231 Rockingham does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4231 Rockingham have units with air conditioning?
No, 4231 Rockingham does not have units with air conditioning.

