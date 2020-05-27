Rent Calculator
423 W 33rd Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
423 W 33rd Street
423 West 33rd Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
423 West 33rd Street, Houston, TX 77018
Oak Forest - Garden Oaks
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
accessible
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 423 W 33rd Street have any available units?
423 W 33rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 423 W 33rd Street have?
Some of 423 W 33rd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 423 W 33rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
423 W 33rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 W 33rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 423 W 33rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 423 W 33rd Street offer parking?
No, 423 W 33rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 423 W 33rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 423 W 33rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 W 33rd Street have a pool?
No, 423 W 33rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 423 W 33rd Street have accessible units?
Yes, 423 W 33rd Street has accessible units.
Does 423 W 33rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 423 W 33rd Street has units with dishwashers.
