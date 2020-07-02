All apartments in Houston
Last updated August 22 2019

4229 Europa

4229 Europa Street · No Longer Available
Location

4229 Europa Street, Houston, TX 77022
Independence Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Three Bedroom House For Lease - Newly refreshed spacious 3/1 House 4229 Europa. Available for immediate move-in.

Please call 281.501.0372 or email us at Laspalmeraspatiohomesmgr@gmail.com for more information.

(RLNE5110110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4229 Europa have any available units?
4229 Europa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 4229 Europa currently offering any rent specials?
4229 Europa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4229 Europa pet-friendly?
No, 4229 Europa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4229 Europa offer parking?
No, 4229 Europa does not offer parking.
Does 4229 Europa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4229 Europa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4229 Europa have a pool?
No, 4229 Europa does not have a pool.
Does 4229 Europa have accessible units?
No, 4229 Europa does not have accessible units.
Does 4229 Europa have units with dishwashers?
No, 4229 Europa does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4229 Europa have units with air conditioning?
No, 4229 Europa does not have units with air conditioning.

