Last updated March 12 2020 at 4:02 PM

4223 Aledo St

4223 Aledo Street · No Longer Available
Location

4223 Aledo Street, Houston, TX 77051
Sunnyside

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
concierge
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
garage
online portal
dogs allowed
4223 Aledo St. - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a
showing.

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1275
Security Deposit: $1075
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1,256
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Gas
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal.

Extras: Stop looking, you've found your home! Check out this lovely one-story property, it'll charm you. It has a Large Living room with high ceiling, the kitchen is open to the living room, and it comes with stove, dishwasher, disposal, and a very useful pantry. A lovely breakfast nook very nice sunlight illumination through the several windows. You get 3 roomy bedrooms and 2 baths. The master bedroom comes with some more storage space, a walk-in closet, and a master bath. Large fenced backyard, 2 car attached garage and so much more. SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!!

Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE2122434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4223 Aledo St have any available units?
4223 Aledo St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4223 Aledo St have?
Some of 4223 Aledo St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4223 Aledo St currently offering any rent specials?
4223 Aledo St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4223 Aledo St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4223 Aledo St is pet friendly.
Does 4223 Aledo St offer parking?
Yes, 4223 Aledo St offers parking.
Does 4223 Aledo St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4223 Aledo St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4223 Aledo St have a pool?
No, 4223 Aledo St does not have a pool.
Does 4223 Aledo St have accessible units?
No, 4223 Aledo St does not have accessible units.
Does 4223 Aledo St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4223 Aledo St has units with dishwashers.

