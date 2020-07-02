Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets concierge

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly concierge parking garage online portal dogs allowed

4223 Aledo St. - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a

showing.



We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1275

Security Deposit: $1075

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 1,256

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: Central Gas

Cooling: Central Electric

Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal.



Extras: Stop looking, you've found your home! Check out this lovely one-story property, it'll charm you. It has a Large Living room with high ceiling, the kitchen is open to the living room, and it comes with stove, dishwasher, disposal, and a very useful pantry. A lovely breakfast nook very nice sunlight illumination through the several windows. You get 3 roomy bedrooms and 2 baths. The master bedroom comes with some more storage space, a walk-in closet, and a master bath. Large fenced backyard, 2 car attached garage and so much more. SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!!



Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913

Let us know how we are doing!



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE2122434)