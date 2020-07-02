Amenities
4223 Aledo St. - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a
showing.
We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.
Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:
-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door
-Quarterly Pest Control
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections
Price: $1275
Security Deposit: $1075
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1,256
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Gas
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Stove/Range, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal.
Extras: Stop looking, you've found your home! Check out this lovely one-story property, it'll charm you. It has a Large Living room with high ceiling, the kitchen is open to the living room, and it comes with stove, dishwasher, disposal, and a very useful pantry. A lovely breakfast nook very nice sunlight illumination through the several windows. You get 3 roomy bedrooms and 2 baths. The master bedroom comes with some more storage space, a walk-in closet, and a master bath. Large fenced backyard, 2 car attached garage and so much more. SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW!!
Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE2122434)