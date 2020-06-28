Rent Calculator
Houston, TX
4220 DAWSON LANE
Last updated February 1 2020 at 11:59 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4220 DAWSON LANE
4220 Dawson Lane
·
No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Location
4220 Dawson Lane, Houston, TX 77051
Sunnyside
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
REMODELED 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH LEASE HOME - REMODELED 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH LEASE HOME
(RLNE5414139)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4220 DAWSON LANE have any available units?
4220 DAWSON LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 4220 DAWSON LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4220 DAWSON LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4220 DAWSON LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4220 DAWSON LANE is pet friendly.
Does 4220 DAWSON LANE offer parking?
No, 4220 DAWSON LANE does not offer parking.
Does 4220 DAWSON LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4220 DAWSON LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4220 DAWSON LANE have a pool?
No, 4220 DAWSON LANE does not have a pool.
Does 4220 DAWSON LANE have accessible units?
No, 4220 DAWSON LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4220 DAWSON LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4220 DAWSON LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4220 DAWSON LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4220 DAWSON LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
