All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 4218 Gibson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4218 Gibson Street
Last updated June 22 2019 at 5:35 PM

4218 Gibson Street

4218 Gibson St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4218 Gibson St, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous contemporary gem in the highly desirable RICE MILITARY/ WASHINGTON AVENUE AREA. Stunning modern design with 2 executive suites and 4th floor roof top terrace with views of downtown Houston. 3 lovely townhomes make up this small subdivision of Gibson Grove. First floor features one bedroom en-suite, foyer and a two car garage. Second floor offers an open concept kitchen, large family room, dining/breakfast room and a powder bath. Located on the third floor is a master suite with luxurious spa like bath and a large walk in closet, se and laundry room. The fourth floor has a roof top terrace with amazing views of downtown, perfect for parties! Walking distance to shopping and dining. (BOTH UNITS-B & C ARE AVALIABLE FOR SALE)* All room dimensions are approx. and must be individually identified.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4218 Gibson Street have any available units?
4218 Gibson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4218 Gibson Street have?
Some of 4218 Gibson Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4218 Gibson Street currently offering any rent specials?
4218 Gibson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4218 Gibson Street pet-friendly?
No, 4218 Gibson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4218 Gibson Street offer parking?
Yes, 4218 Gibson Street offers parking.
Does 4218 Gibson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4218 Gibson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4218 Gibson Street have a pool?
No, 4218 Gibson Street does not have a pool.
Does 4218 Gibson Street have accessible units?
No, 4218 Gibson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4218 Gibson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4218 Gibson Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Windmill Lakes
10280 Windmill Lakes Blvd
Houston, TX 77075
Artesian on Westheimer
13099 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77077
Tate at Tanglewood
5880 Inwood Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Hanover Montrose
3400 Montrose Blvd
Houston, TX 77006
AMLI Uptown
2525 McCue Rd
Houston, TX 77056
3702 Flora
3702 Flora
Houston, TX 77006
Redwood Gardens Apartment Homes
910 Redwood St
Houston, TX 77023
Venue Museum District
5353 Fannin St
Houston, TX 77004

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston