4218 Gibson Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Gorgeous contemporary gem in the highly desirable RICE MILITARY/ WASHINGTON AVENUE AREA. Stunning modern design with 2 executive suites and 4th floor roof top terrace with views of downtown Houston. 3 lovely townhomes make up this small subdivision of Gibson Grove. First floor features one bedroom en-suite, foyer and a two car garage. Second floor offers an open concept kitchen, large family room, dining/breakfast room and a powder bath. Located on the third floor is a master suite with luxurious spa like bath and a large walk in closet, se and laundry room. The fourth floor has a roof top terrace with amazing views of downtown, perfect for parties! Walking distance to shopping and dining. (BOTH UNITS-B & C ARE AVALIABLE FOR SALE)* All room dimensions are approx. and must be individually identified.*