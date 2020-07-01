All apartments in Houston
4217 Koehler St

4217 Koehler Street · No Longer Available
Location

4217 Koehler Street, Houston, TX 77007
Washington Avenue - Memorial Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Must see, Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 3,5 bathrooms, single-family house, equipped with 2194 sq. of living space, with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, washer and dryer, and a garage.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5733121)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4217 Koehler St have any available units?
4217 Koehler St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4217 Koehler St have?
Some of 4217 Koehler St's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4217 Koehler St currently offering any rent specials?
4217 Koehler St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4217 Koehler St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4217 Koehler St is pet friendly.
Does 4217 Koehler St offer parking?
Yes, 4217 Koehler St offers parking.
Does 4217 Koehler St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4217 Koehler St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4217 Koehler St have a pool?
No, 4217 Koehler St does not have a pool.
Does 4217 Koehler St have accessible units?
No, 4217 Koehler St does not have accessible units.
Does 4217 Koehler St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4217 Koehler St does not have units with dishwashers.

