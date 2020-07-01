4217 Koehler St

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Must see, Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 3,5 bathrooms, single-family house, equipped with 2194 sq. of living space, with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, washer and dryer, and a garage.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00

Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5733121)