All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 4215 Richmeadow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4215 Richmeadow Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4215 Richmeadow Drive

4215 Richmeadow Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4215 Richmeadow Dr, Houston, TX 77048
South Acres - Crestmont Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Drake II floorplan is a fantastic two story home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Downstairs master bedroom offers a large walk-in closet. Gameroom and remaining 3 bedrooms are upstairs. Features wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4215 Richmeadow Drive have any available units?
4215 Richmeadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4215 Richmeadow Drive have?
Some of 4215 Richmeadow Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4215 Richmeadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4215 Richmeadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4215 Richmeadow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4215 Richmeadow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4215 Richmeadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4215 Richmeadow Drive offers parking.
Does 4215 Richmeadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4215 Richmeadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4215 Richmeadow Drive have a pool?
No, 4215 Richmeadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4215 Richmeadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 4215 Richmeadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4215 Richmeadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4215 Richmeadow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arium Uptown West
7600 Highmeadow Dr
Houston, TX 77063
Easton Village
8550 Easton Commons Dr
Houston, TX 77095
Casa Verde
2 Goodson Dr
Houston, TX 77060
Latitude 2976
201 Wilcrest Dr
Houston, TX 77042
Trafalgar Apartment Homes
2900 Briarhurst Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Costa Rialto
5015 Aldine Bender Rd
Houston, TX 77032
One Park Place
1400 McKinney St
Houston, TX 77010
Remington Park
5510 S Rice Ave
Houston, TX 77081

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston