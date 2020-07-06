4214 Weaver Rd., #1

Amenities

pet friendly new construction carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

- Beautiful new construction duplex featuring 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Home features tile flooring in the common areas and carpet in the bedrooms.



Schedule with your agent to view today!



Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.



Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.



(RLNE4896439)