4214 Weaver Rd., #1
Last updated November 8 2019 at 12:38 PM

4214 Weaver Rd., #1

4214 Weaver Road · No Longer Available
Location

4214 Weaver Road, Houston, TX 77016
Trinity - Houston Gardens

Amenities

pet friendly
new construction
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
- Beautiful new construction duplex featuring 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Home features tile flooring in the common areas and carpet in the bedrooms.

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE4896439)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4214 Weaver Rd., #1 have any available units?
4214 Weaver Rd., #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 4214 Weaver Rd., #1 currently offering any rent specials?
4214 Weaver Rd., #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4214 Weaver Rd., #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4214 Weaver Rd., #1 is pet friendly.
Does 4214 Weaver Rd., #1 offer parking?
No, 4214 Weaver Rd., #1 does not offer parking.
Does 4214 Weaver Rd., #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4214 Weaver Rd., #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4214 Weaver Rd., #1 have a pool?
No, 4214 Weaver Rd., #1 does not have a pool.
Does 4214 Weaver Rd., #1 have accessible units?
No, 4214 Weaver Rd., #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4214 Weaver Rd., #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4214 Weaver Rd., #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4214 Weaver Rd., #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4214 Weaver Rd., #1 does not have units with air conditioning.

How much should you be paying for rent?

