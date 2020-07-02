Rent Calculator
4210 Rockingham
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:54 AM

4210 Rockingham
4210 Rockingham St
·
No Longer Available
Location
4210 Rockingham St, Houston, TX 77051
Sunnyside
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Living in one of our duplexes you have your own private parking.
Large front and Back yards
Pet-friendly
W/D connections in the 4 and 6 Bedrooms only
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4210 Rockingham have any available units?
4210 Rockingham doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 4210 Rockingham currently offering any rent specials?
4210 Rockingham is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4210 Rockingham pet-friendly?
Yes, 4210 Rockingham is pet friendly.
Does 4210 Rockingham offer parking?
Yes, 4210 Rockingham offers parking.
Does 4210 Rockingham have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4210 Rockingham does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4210 Rockingham have a pool?
No, 4210 Rockingham does not have a pool.
Does 4210 Rockingham have accessible units?
No, 4210 Rockingham does not have accessible units.
Does 4210 Rockingham have units with dishwashers?
No, 4210 Rockingham does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4210 Rockingham have units with air conditioning?
No, 4210 Rockingham does not have units with air conditioning.
