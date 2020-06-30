Rent Calculator
Houston, TX
4207 KELLING STREET
Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:34 AM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4207 KELLING STREET
4207 Kelling Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4207 Kelling Street, Houston, TX 77045
Central Southwest
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4207 KELLING STREET Available 11/01/19 RECENTLY REMOLDED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME - RECENTLY REMOLDED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME
(RLNE4412714)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4207 KELLING STREET have any available units?
4207 KELLING STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 4207 KELLING STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4207 KELLING STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4207 KELLING STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 4207 KELLING STREET is pet friendly.
Does 4207 KELLING STREET offer parking?
No, 4207 KELLING STREET does not offer parking.
Does 4207 KELLING STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4207 KELLING STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4207 KELLING STREET have a pool?
No, 4207 KELLING STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4207 KELLING STREET have accessible units?
No, 4207 KELLING STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4207 KELLING STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 4207 KELLING STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4207 KELLING STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 4207 KELLING STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
