All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 4207 East Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4207 East Ln
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:28 AM

4207 East Ln

4207 East Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4207 East Lane, Houston, TX 77026
Kashmere Gardens

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Property has been recently updated. Converted the ac units into central air and heat, added granite counter tops in the kitchen, re-tiled the kitchen and bathroom, painted entire house, and refinished hardwood floors.

Gas range included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4207 East Ln have any available units?
4207 East Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4207 East Ln have?
Some of 4207 East Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4207 East Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4207 East Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4207 East Ln pet-friendly?
No, 4207 East Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4207 East Ln offer parking?
No, 4207 East Ln does not offer parking.
Does 4207 East Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4207 East Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4207 East Ln have a pool?
No, 4207 East Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4207 East Ln have accessible units?
No, 4207 East Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4207 East Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 4207 East Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

City Gate at Champions
12811 Greenwood Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77066
The Edge at City Centre
8410 W Bartell Dr
Houston, TX 77054
Lighthouse at Willowbrook
12330 N Gessner Dr
Houston, TX 77064
Parc at 505
505 Cypress Station Dr
Houston, TX 77090
Kingsland West
18325 Kingsland Blvd
Houston, TX 77094
Windsor at West University
2630 Bissonnet St
Houston, TX 77005
Royalton at Kingwood
21919 Northpark Dr
Houston, TX 77339
Remington Park
5510 S Rice Ave
Houston, TX 77081

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston