4207 East Lane, Houston, TX 77026 Kashmere Gardens
Amenities
w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Property has been recently updated. Converted the ac units into central air and heat, added granite counter tops in the kitchen, re-tiled the kitchen and bathroom, painted entire house, and refinished hardwood floors.
Gas range included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4207 East Ln have any available units?
4207 East Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4207 East Ln have?
Some of 4207 East Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4207 East Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4207 East Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.