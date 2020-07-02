All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4206 Mallow Street

4206 Mallow Street · No Longer Available
Location

4206 Mallow Street, Houston, TX 77051
Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Ready for immediate move in. this home has recently been remodeled inside and out. Interior offers 3 bedrooms, laminate and tile floors throughout. Freshly painted. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4206 Mallow Street have any available units?
4206 Mallow Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4206 Mallow Street have?
Some of 4206 Mallow Street's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4206 Mallow Street currently offering any rent specials?
4206 Mallow Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4206 Mallow Street pet-friendly?
No, 4206 Mallow Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does 4206 Mallow Street offer parking?
No, 4206 Mallow Street does not offer parking.
Does 4206 Mallow Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4206 Mallow Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4206 Mallow Street have a pool?
No, 4206 Mallow Street does not have a pool.
Does 4206 Mallow Street have accessible units?
No, 4206 Mallow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4206 Mallow Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4206 Mallow Street does not have units with dishwashers.

