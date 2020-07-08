All apartments in Houston
4203 Richmeadow Drive

4203 Richmeadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4203 Richmeadow Drive, Houston, TX 77048
South Acres - Crestmont Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Blakeford floorplan is a wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of charm. Split floor plan with open living/kitchen/dining room space. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2013

Deposits: 1430.0
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4203 Richmeadow Drive have any available units?
4203 Richmeadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 4203 Richmeadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4203 Richmeadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4203 Richmeadow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4203 Richmeadow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4203 Richmeadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4203 Richmeadow Drive offers parking.
Does 4203 Richmeadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4203 Richmeadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4203 Richmeadow Drive have a pool?
No, 4203 Richmeadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4203 Richmeadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 4203 Richmeadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4203 Richmeadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4203 Richmeadow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4203 Richmeadow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4203 Richmeadow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

