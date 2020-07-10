Rent Calculator
Houston, TX
4203 POLK ST
Last updated May 23 2020 at 7:22 AM
4203 POLK ST
4203 Polk Street
No Longer Available
Location
4203 Polk Street, Houston, TX 77023
Greater Eastwood
Amenities
hardwood floors
fireplace
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
game room
Home is located close to downtown and U Of H. Hardwood floors in the living room and downstairs bedrooms. Carpet in upstairs bedroom/gameroom. Tile in the kitchen.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4203 POLK ST have any available units?
4203 POLK ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4203 POLK ST have?
Some of 4203 POLK ST's amenities include hardwood floors, fireplace, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4203 POLK ST currently offering any rent specials?
4203 POLK ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4203 POLK ST pet-friendly?
No, 4203 POLK ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 4203 POLK ST offer parking?
No, 4203 POLK ST does not offer parking.
Does 4203 POLK ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4203 POLK ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4203 POLK ST have a pool?
No, 4203 POLK ST does not have a pool.
Does 4203 POLK ST have accessible units?
No, 4203 POLK ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4203 POLK ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 4203 POLK ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
