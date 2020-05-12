All apartments in Houston
4203 Phlox St. #1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4203 Phlox St. #1

4203 Phlox Street · No Longer Available
Location

4203 Phlox Street, Houston, TX 77051
Sunnyside

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
We have immediate move in availability on a 2/1 736 sqft newly renovated duplex with fresh paint, upgraded kitchen and bath.
Thoughtfully designed with comfort in mind, our floor plans feature a wide array of stylishly efficient amenities including a breakfast bar, all electric kitchen, refrigerator, pantry, tile flooring, ceiling fans, mini blinds, window air conditioning and more. We bring you comfort living at its best.
Unfortunately we do not allow pet.
Apply online or contact us today and see how we can make this your new home today!!!
Phlox Duplexes is a quiet property located minutes from Downtown, U of H, Medical Center, I 45 South, and Hobby Airport.
Easy access to highways; major employers, convenient shopping, dining, local malls, schools, parks, and entertainment are all close at hand.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4203 Phlox St. #1 have any available units?
4203 Phlox St. #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4203 Phlox St. #1 have?
Some of 4203 Phlox St. #1's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4203 Phlox St. #1 currently offering any rent specials?
4203 Phlox St. #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4203 Phlox St. #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4203 Phlox St. #1 is pet friendly.
Does 4203 Phlox St. #1 offer parking?
Yes, 4203 Phlox St. #1 offers parking.
Does 4203 Phlox St. #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4203 Phlox St. #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4203 Phlox St. #1 have a pool?
No, 4203 Phlox St. #1 does not have a pool.
Does 4203 Phlox St. #1 have accessible units?
No, 4203 Phlox St. #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4203 Phlox St. #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4203 Phlox St. #1 does not have units with dishwashers.

