4203 Phlox St. #1

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

We have immediate move in availability on a 2/1 736 sqft newly renovated duplex with fresh paint, upgraded kitchen and bath.

Thoughtfully designed with comfort in mind, our floor plans feature a wide array of stylishly efficient amenities including a breakfast bar, all electric kitchen, refrigerator, pantry, tile flooring, ceiling fans, mini blinds, window air conditioning and more. We bring you comfort living at its best.

Unfortunately we do not allow pet.

Apply online or contact us today and see how we can make this your new home today!!!

Phlox Duplexes is a quiet property located minutes from Downtown, U of H, Medical Center, I 45 South, and Hobby Airport.

Easy access to highways; major employers, convenient shopping, dining, local malls, schools, parks, and entertainment are all close at hand.