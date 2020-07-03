All apartments in Houston
4202 Saile Ct
4202 Saile Ct

4202 Saile Court · No Longer Available
Location

4202 Saile Court, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2,134 sf home is located in Kingwood, TX. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4202 Saile Ct have any available units?
4202 Saile Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 4202 Saile Ct have?
Some of 4202 Saile Ct's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4202 Saile Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4202 Saile Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4202 Saile Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4202 Saile Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4202 Saile Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4202 Saile Ct offers parking.
Does 4202 Saile Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4202 Saile Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4202 Saile Ct have a pool?
No, 4202 Saile Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4202 Saile Ct have accessible units?
No, 4202 Saile Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4202 Saile Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 4202 Saile Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

