Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4126 Rockingham
Last updated October 26 2019 at 8:30 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4126 Rockingham
4126 Rockingham St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Sunnyside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4126 Rockingham St, Houston, TX 77051
Sunnyside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
SWM - 4126/4128 Rockingham (4 bedrooms) shares water meter with 4124 Rockingham (2 bedrooms). Meter located at 4126 Rockingham.
Meter # 01031472-BA-0.625
4126 R 70%
4124 30%
3 Bedroom duplex
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4126 Rockingham have any available units?
4126 Rockingham doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 4126 Rockingham currently offering any rent specials?
4126 Rockingham is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4126 Rockingham pet-friendly?
No, 4126 Rockingham is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 4126 Rockingham offer parking?
No, 4126 Rockingham does not offer parking.
Does 4126 Rockingham have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4126 Rockingham does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4126 Rockingham have a pool?
No, 4126 Rockingham does not have a pool.
Does 4126 Rockingham have accessible units?
No, 4126 Rockingham does not have accessible units.
Does 4126 Rockingham have units with dishwashers?
No, 4126 Rockingham does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4126 Rockingham have units with air conditioning?
No, 4126 Rockingham does not have units with air conditioning.
