4126 4126 Lanark Lane
Last updated November 22 2019 at 9:55 AM
4126 4126 Lanark Lane
4126 Lanark Lane
No Longer Available
4126 Lanark Lane, Houston, TX 77025
Braeswood Place
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
6-month sublease. Spacious and beautiful family house. Close to great restaurants, Starbucks, Whole Foods, and Evelyns Park. Very walkable neighborhood.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4126 4126 Lanark Lane have any available units?
4126 4126 Lanark Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 4126 4126 Lanark Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4126 4126 Lanark Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4126 4126 Lanark Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4126 4126 Lanark Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 4126 4126 Lanark Lane offer parking?
No, 4126 4126 Lanark Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4126 4126 Lanark Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4126 4126 Lanark Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4126 4126 Lanark Lane have a pool?
No, 4126 4126 Lanark Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4126 4126 Lanark Lane have accessible units?
No, 4126 4126 Lanark Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4126 4126 Lanark Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4126 4126 Lanark Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4126 4126 Lanark Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4126 4126 Lanark Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
