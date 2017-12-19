4123 Averill Street, Houston, TX 77009 Northside Village
EASY TO SHOW. LOCKBOX ON GATE BY DRIVEWAY. TWO BEDROOM/ONE BATH ON CORNER LOT. NICE YARD! FRESH INTERIOR PAINT. WINDOW AIR CONDITIONER UNIT. AVAILABLE FOR AN IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN. NO DOGS ONLY FIXED CATS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4123 Averill St have any available units?
4123 Averill St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 4123 Averill St currently offering any rent specials?
4123 Averill St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4123 Averill St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4123 Averill St is pet friendly.
Does 4123 Averill St offer parking?
No, 4123 Averill St does not offer parking.
Does 4123 Averill St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4123 Averill St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4123 Averill St have a pool?
No, 4123 Averill St does not have a pool.
Does 4123 Averill St have accessible units?
No, 4123 Averill St does not have accessible units.
Does 4123 Averill St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4123 Averill St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4123 Averill St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4123 Averill St has units with air conditioning.
