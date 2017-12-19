4123 Averill St

Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

EASY TO SHOW. LOCKBOX ON GATE BY DRIVEWAY. TWO BEDROOM/ONE BATH ON CORNER LOT. NICE YARD! FRESH INTERIOR PAINT. WINDOW AIR CONDITIONER UNIT. AVAILABLE FOR AN IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN. NO DOGS ONLY FIXED CATS.