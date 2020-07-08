All apartments in Houston
Find more places like
412 E 35TH ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
412 E 35TH ST
Last updated April 28 2020 at 6:48 PM

412 E 35TH ST

412 E 35th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

412 E 35th St, Houston, TX 77018
Independence Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GREAT LOCATION 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH DUPLEX - GREAT LOCATION 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH DUPLEX

(RLNE2685925)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Similar Listings

Abbey at Memorial
801 Country Place Dr
Houston, TX 77079
Auden Houston
5500 Sampson St
Houston, TX 77004
The Abbey at Enclave
1910 Westmead Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Walnut Terrace
2801 Walnut Bend Ln
Houston, TX 77042
Tate at Tanglewood
5880 Inwood Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Woodlake Townhomes
2600 Westerland Dr
Houston, TX 77063
Clear Lake Apartment Homes
300 Cyberonics Blvd
Houston, TX 77058
Court at Oak Forest
4102 Mangum Rd
Houston, TX 77092
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 412 E 35TH ST have any available units?
412 E 35TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
Is 412 E 35TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
412 E 35TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 E 35TH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 412 E 35TH ST is pet friendly.
Does 412 E 35TH ST offer parking?
No, 412 E 35TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 412 E 35TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 E 35TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 E 35TH ST have a pool?
No, 412 E 35TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 412 E 35TH ST have accessible units?
No, 412 E 35TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 412 E 35TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 E 35TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 412 E 35TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 412 E 35TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 BedroomsHouston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly PlacesHouston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXBryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar MeadowClear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown MontroseMemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of MedicineHouston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-DowntownUniversity of Houston