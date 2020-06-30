Rent Calculator
Last updated May 15 2020
1 of 1
4119 Grassmere
4119 Grassmere Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
4119 Grassmere Street, Houston, TX 77051
Sunnyside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
SWM - 4119/4121 Grassmere (4 bedrooms) shares water meter with 4123/4125 Grassmere (4 bedrooms). The water meter is located at 4121 Grassmere
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4119 Grassmere have any available units?
4119 Grassmere doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 4119 Grassmere currently offering any rent specials?
4119 Grassmere is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4119 Grassmere pet-friendly?
No, 4119 Grassmere is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Houston
.
Does 4119 Grassmere offer parking?
No, 4119 Grassmere does not offer parking.
Does 4119 Grassmere have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4119 Grassmere does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4119 Grassmere have a pool?
No, 4119 Grassmere does not have a pool.
Does 4119 Grassmere have accessible units?
No, 4119 Grassmere does not have accessible units.
Does 4119 Grassmere have units with dishwashers?
No, 4119 Grassmere does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4119 Grassmere have units with air conditioning?
No, 4119 Grassmere does not have units with air conditioning.
