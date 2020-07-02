All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

411 Westmoreland St

411 Westmoreland Street · No Longer Available
Location

411 Westmoreland Street, Houston, TX 77006
Neartown - Montrose

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Modern renovated condo w/ Washer & Dryer that we need leased ASAP!

Call me @281-764-4035 to tour this week. Tour by appointment ONLY.

Applicants must make 3X the rent amount. GOOD credit is a must. NO broken leases. NO evictions. NO criminal background history.

We look forward to showing you the home! We have other units in the neighborhood with similar finishes available ASAP. Would love to show you those too.

(RLNE4660789)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 Westmoreland St have any available units?
411 Westmoreland St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Houston, TX.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 Westmoreland St have?
Some of 411 Westmoreland St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 Westmoreland St currently offering any rent specials?
411 Westmoreland St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 Westmoreland St pet-friendly?
Yes, 411 Westmoreland St is pet friendly.
Does 411 Westmoreland St offer parking?
Yes, 411 Westmoreland St offers parking.
Does 411 Westmoreland St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 411 Westmoreland St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 Westmoreland St have a pool?
Yes, 411 Westmoreland St has a pool.
Does 411 Westmoreland St have accessible units?
No, 411 Westmoreland St does not have accessible units.
Does 411 Westmoreland St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 Westmoreland St has units with dishwashers.

