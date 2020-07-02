411 Westmoreland St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Modern renovated condo w/ Washer & Dryer that we need leased ASAP!



Call me @281-764-4035 to tour this week. Tour by appointment ONLY.



Applicants must make 3X the rent amount. GOOD credit is a must. NO broken leases. NO evictions. NO criminal background history.



We look forward to showing you the home! We have other units in the neighborhood with similar finishes available ASAP. Would love to show you those too.



(RLNE4660789)