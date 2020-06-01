Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Houston
Find more places like 4103 Grassmere.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
4103 Grassmere
Last updated May 15 2020 at 3:12 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4103 Grassmere
4103 Grassmere Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Sunnyside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4103 Grassmere Street, Houston, TX 77051
Sunnyside
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
IWM - 4103 Grassmere has an individual water meter located at 4103 Grassmere.
Account in tenant name
Living in one of our duplexes you have your own private parking.
Large front and Back yards
Pet-friendly
W/D connections in the 4 and 6 Bedrooms only
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4103 Grassmere have any available units?
4103 Grassmere doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 4103 Grassmere currently offering any rent specials?
4103 Grassmere is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4103 Grassmere pet-friendly?
Yes, 4103 Grassmere is pet friendly.
Does 4103 Grassmere offer parking?
Yes, 4103 Grassmere offers parking.
Does 4103 Grassmere have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4103 Grassmere does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4103 Grassmere have a pool?
No, 4103 Grassmere does not have a pool.
Does 4103 Grassmere have accessible units?
No, 4103 Grassmere does not have accessible units.
Does 4103 Grassmere have units with dishwashers?
No, 4103 Grassmere does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4103 Grassmere have units with air conditioning?
No, 4103 Grassmere does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apex
8520 Madie Dr
Houston, TX 77022
Terracita
801 Allen Genoa Rd
Houston, TX 77017
Woodway Square Apartments
1200 Winrock Blvd
Houston, TX 77057
Alanza Brook
3030 Dunvale Rd
Houston, TX 77063
The Gables at Richmond
3400 Ocee St
Houston, TX 77063
Reserve at Creekbend
7600 Creekbend Dr
Houston, TX 77071
Myriad
1520 Enclave Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
The Oaks of Timbergrove
1700 Seaspray Ct
Houston, TX 77008
Similar Pages
Houston 1 Bedrooms
Houston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with Parking
Houston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Bryan, TX
Katy, TX
Galveston, TX
College Station, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Great Uptown
Eldridge West Oaks
Woodlake Briar Meadow
Clear Lake
Southbelt Ellington
Neartown Montrose
Memorial
Greater Fondren Southwest
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Baylor College of Medicine
Houston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston