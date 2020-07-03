Rent Calculator
All apartments in Houston
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 4
410 Laurel Sage Drive
410 Laurel Sage Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
410 Laurel Sage Drive, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous, freshly painted, 2 story home zoned to kingwood schools, 1937 sf. 2 mins from i-59/i-69 eastex fwy. lake houston is your backyard neighbor. never flooded.
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 410 Laurel Sage Drive have any available units?
410 Laurel Sage Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Houston, TX
.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Houston Rent Report
.
Is 410 Laurel Sage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
410 Laurel Sage Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Laurel Sage Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 410 Laurel Sage Drive is pet friendly.
Does 410 Laurel Sage Drive offer parking?
No, 410 Laurel Sage Drive does not offer parking.
Does 410 Laurel Sage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 Laurel Sage Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Laurel Sage Drive have a pool?
No, 410 Laurel Sage Drive does not have a pool.
Does 410 Laurel Sage Drive have accessible units?
No, 410 Laurel Sage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 410 Laurel Sage Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 Laurel Sage Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 410 Laurel Sage Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 410 Laurel Sage Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
